Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3511 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

