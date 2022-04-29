5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3511 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1)