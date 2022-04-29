Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1966 D "Leibniz". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" with mark D. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3511 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
