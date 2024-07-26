Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Basic Law" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389601 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 "Basic Law", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search