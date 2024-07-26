Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 "Basic Law" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 389601 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 85. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 4, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Cayón - November 25, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date November 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F "Basic Law" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 "Basic Law", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

