5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2227 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1)