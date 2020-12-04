Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2227 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1121 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

