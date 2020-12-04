Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" with mark F. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2227 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
547 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search