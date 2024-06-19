Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,740,880
- Mintage PROOF 259,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Stresemann" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition PF67 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
