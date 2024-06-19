5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Stresemann" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

