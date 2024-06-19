Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,740,880
  • Mintage PROOF 259,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1978 "Stresemann" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition PF67 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1978 D "Stresemann" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

