Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,800,000
- Mintage PROOF 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.
12
