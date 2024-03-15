Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1970 F "Beethoven" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1970 "Beethoven", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

