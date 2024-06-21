Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn". Silver (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn" with mark G. Silver. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17131 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10468 $
Price in auction currency 9600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
