5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn". Silver (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn" with mark G. Silver. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)