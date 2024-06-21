Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn". Silver (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn" with mark G. Silver. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3144 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17131 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10468 $
Price in auction currency 9600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

