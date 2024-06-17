Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,930,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24674 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 22 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
