Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 G "Gutenberg" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,930,000
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Gutenberg" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24674 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
