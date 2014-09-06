5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing" with mark J. Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Сondition XF (2)