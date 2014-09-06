Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing". Light weight (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Light weight
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing" with mark J. Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
