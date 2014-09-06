Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Obverse 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" Light weight - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing" with mark J. Light weight. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4782 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1981 J "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1981 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

