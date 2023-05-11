Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15377 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1979 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search