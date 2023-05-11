5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)