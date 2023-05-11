Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1979 G "Otto Hahn" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1979 "Otto Hahn" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2943 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15377 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
