Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,942,500
  • Mintage PROOF 140,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2686 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction RedSquare - May 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

