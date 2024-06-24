Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1968 J "Raiffeisen" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,942,500
- Mintage PROOF 140,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Raiffeisen" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2686 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place May 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Katz (6)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
