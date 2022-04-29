Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" One-sided strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1968 "Pettenkofer" with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1878 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1968 D "Pettenkofer" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
