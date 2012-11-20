Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus". Gold (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Gold
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2853 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search