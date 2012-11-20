5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus". Gold (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2853 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1)