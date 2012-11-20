Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus". Gold (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 51,1 g
  • Diameter 44,16 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. Gold. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2853 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

