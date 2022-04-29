5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1904 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)