Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1904 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1973 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search