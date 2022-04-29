Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1973 J "Copernicus". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 "Copernicus" with mark J. Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1904 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
