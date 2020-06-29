Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff". Klippe (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Klippe
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 "Eichendorff" with mark J. Klippe. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.
