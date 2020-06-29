5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff". Klippe (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 "Eichendorff" with mark J. Klippe. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)