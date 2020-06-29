Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff". Klippe (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" Klippe - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" Klippe - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 37,9 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 "Eichendorff" with mark J. Klippe. This bronze coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1957 J "Eichendorff" at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1957 "Eichendorff", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1957 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search