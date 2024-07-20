Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 170,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Fontane" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Fontane", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

