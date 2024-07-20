Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,900,000
- Mintage PROOF 170,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Fontane" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 "Fontane", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search