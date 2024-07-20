5 Mark 1969 G "Fontane" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 "Fontane" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2758 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (16) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

