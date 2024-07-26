5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3327 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (2) XF (1) No grade (1)