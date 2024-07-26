Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3327 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
