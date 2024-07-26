Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3327 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 8, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1983 J "Karl Marx" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1983 "Karl Marx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

