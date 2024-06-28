Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,940,000
- Mintage PROOF 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4731 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
