Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,940,000
  • Mintage PROOF 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4731 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 18, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1967 F "Humboldt" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 "Humboldt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
