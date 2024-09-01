Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins catalog of Frederick Augustus I (1806-1827)

Total added coins: 212

Period of Frederick Augustus I
Coin catalog Frederick Augustus I 1806-1827
Prices of coins of Frederick Augustus I

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1825 S
 Copper $430 $960 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1807 H
 Copper $130 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1808 H
 Copper $170 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
 Silver $220 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1823 S
 Copper $190 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
 Silver $130 - 3 254Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1815 S
 Copper $75 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1822 S
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1822 S
 Copper $70 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1811 H
 Copper $150 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
 Gold $13,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1813 H
 Silver $45 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1808 H
 Copper $1,500 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1825 S
 Copper $230 $300 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1806 H
 Silver $990 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King"
 Silver $380 - 1 409Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1816 S
 Copper $270 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
 Gold $2,600 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1809 H
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
 Silver $180 - 0 159Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1810 H
 Copper $120 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1808 H
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
 Gold $4,300 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1807 H
 Copper $130 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1811 H
 Copper $35 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
 Gold $2,900 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
 Gold $4,100 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
 Silver $250 - 1 30Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
 Gold $2,500 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1809 H
 Copper $50 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
 Silver $160 - 4 198Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
 Gold $4,000 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S.
 Silver $1,100 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/12 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
 Silver $110 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining"
 Silver $840 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1826 S
 Silver $130 - 1 202Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
 Gold $3,200 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
 Silver $75 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Ducat 1823 I.G.S.
 Gold $5,300 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/12 Thaler 1826 S
 Silver $210 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1816 I.G.S.
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S.
 Silver $600 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Ducat 1817 I.G.S.
 Gold $3,700 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining"
 Silver $260 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern Thaler 1814
 Silver $7,700 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern Thaler 1824 I.G.S.
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
 Silver $210 - 0 109Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
 Gold $3,700 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining"
 Silver $580 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
 Gold - - 0 0
