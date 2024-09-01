Coins catalog of Frederick Augustus I (1806-1827)

Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Copper $430 $960 0 11
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1825 S
Copper $130 - 0 5
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1807 H
Copper $170 - 0 25
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1808 H
Silver $220 - 0 64
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Copper $190 - 0 13
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1823 S
Silver $130 - 3 254
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Copper $75 - 0 5
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1815 S
Copper - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1822 S
Copper $70 - 0 12
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1822 S
Copper $150 - 0 7
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1811 H
Gold $13,000 - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Silver $45 - 0 2
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1813 H
Copper $1,500 - 0 8
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1808 H
Copper $230 $300 0 13
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1825 S
Silver $990 - 0 29
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1806 H
Silver $380 - 1 409
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King"
Copper $270 - 0 11
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1816 S
Gold $2,600 - 0 7
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Copper - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1809 H
Silver $180 - 0 159
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Copper $120 - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1810 H
Copper - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1808 H
Gold $4,300 - 0 5
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Copper $130 - 0 2
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1807 H
Copper $35 - 0 4
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1811 H
Gold $2,900 - 0 7
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Gold $4,100 - 0 17
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Silver $250 - 1 30
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/3 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Gold $2,500 - 0 4
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Copper $50 - 0 15
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1809 H
Silver $160 - 4 198
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Gold $4,000 - 0 8
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1810 S.G.H.
Silver $1,100 - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/3 Thaler 1816 I.G.S.
Silver $110 - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/12 Thaler 1813 S.G.H.
Silver $840 - 0 38
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1811 S.G.H. "Mining"
Silver $130 - 1 202
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1826 S
Gold $3,200 - 0 8
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Silver $75 - 0 4
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/6 Thaler 1807 S.G.H.
Gold $5,300 - 0 6
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Ducat 1823 I.G.S.
Silver $210 - 0 2
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/12 Thaler 1826 S
Gold - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1816 I.G.S.
Silver $600 - 0 36
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
2/3 Thaler 1822 G.S.
Gold $3,700 - 0 6
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Ducat 1817 I.G.S.
Silver $260 - 0 26
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining"
Silver $7,700 - 0 4
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern Thaler 1814
Silver - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern Thaler 1824 I.G.S.
Silver $210 - 0 109
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1813 I.G.S.
Gold $3,700 - 0 2
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
5 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Silver $580 - 0 42
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1822 I.G.S. "Mining"
Gold - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
