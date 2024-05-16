Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
