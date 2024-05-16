Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
