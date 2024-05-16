Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (50) XF (65) VF (29) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

