Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1812

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Ducat 1812 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1812 S.G.H.
Ducat 1812 S.G.H.
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 159
Obverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1812 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1812 S.G.H. Mining
Average price 700 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1812 I.G.S.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1812 I.G.S.
2/3 Thaler 1812 I.G.S.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
1/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
1/12 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1812 I.G.S.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1812 I.G.S.
1/12 Thaler 1812 I.G.S.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 H
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 H
1/48 Thaler 1812 H
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 S
Reverse 1/48 Thaler 1812 S
1/48 Thaler 1812 S
Average price
Sales
0 0
