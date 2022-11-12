Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2148 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - August 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

