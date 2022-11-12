Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1812 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1812 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2148 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
