Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Coins of Saxony-Albertine
Total added coins: 593
Which Saxony-Albertine coins are worth money?
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $310 $3,700 7 961
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding"
Copper $430 $960 0 11
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1825 S
Copper $130 - 0 5
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1807 H
Copper $45 - 0 20
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Pfennig 1864 B
Copper $80 - 0 17
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1 Pfennig 1832 S
Copper $170 - 0 25
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1808 H
Silver $220 - 0 64
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
Copper $220 $370 0 34
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
3 Pfennig 1834 G
Copper $190 - 0 13
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1823 S
Silver $110 - 0 16
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1/12 Thaler 1830 S
Copper $25 $180 0 32
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1863 B
Silver $130 - 3 254
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Silver $330 $6,600 0 261
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Thaler 1858 F
Copper $20 $240 1 66
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1862 B
Copper $75 - 0 5
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1815 S
Copper $30 - 0 37
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1864 B
Copper $25 - 0 28
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1869 B
Copper - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1822 S
Copper $140 $360 0 13
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1866 B
Copper $190 - 0 17
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
3 Pfennig 1837 G
Copper - - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Pfennig 1863 B
Copper $70 - 0 12
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1822 S
Copper $150 - 0 7
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1811 H
Copper $90 - 0 24
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1 Pfennig 1831 S
Gold $13,000 - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
Copper - - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, John
Pattern 5 Pfennig 1857 F
Copper $9 $250 0 38
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1867 B
Gold $14,000 - 0 3
Saxony-Albertine, John
Krone 1868 B
Silver $45 - 0 2
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1813 H
Copper $1,500 - 0 8
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1808 H
Silver $350 - 0 52
Saxony-Albertine, John
Thaler 1856 F "Mining"
Copper $75 - 0 13
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
2 Pfennig 1841 G
Silver $6,500 - 0 2
Saxony-Albertine, John
Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France"
Copper $230 $300 0 13
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1825 S
Silver $990 - 0 29
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1806 H
Silver $380 - 1 409
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King"
Copper $270 - 0 11
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1816 S
Silver $170 - 0 139
Saxony-Albertine, John
Thaler 1859 F
Silver $410 - 0 6
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1/12 Thaler 1827 S
Silver $4,300 - 0 4
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
Pattern Thaler 182 S
Gold $2,600 - 0 7
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Copper $85 - 0 12
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
2 Pfennig 1849 F
Copper $150 - 0 4
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
3 Pfennig 1831 S
Copper - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1809 H
Silver $180 - 0 159
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
Copper $45 - 0 7
Saxony-Albertine, John
1 Pfennig 1855 F
Copper $120 - 0 1
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1810 H
Copper - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1808 H
Gold $4,300 - 0 5
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
Copper - - 0 0
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
2 Pfennig 1847 F
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search