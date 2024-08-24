Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine

Total added coins: 593

Coins of Frederick Augustus I
coin 1806-1827 Frederick Augustus I
Coins of Anthony
coin 1827-1836 Anthony
Coins of Frederick Augustus II
coin 1836-1854 Frederick Augustus II
Coins of John
coin 1854-1873 John

Which Saxony-Albertine coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Thaler 1872 B "Golden Wedding"
 Silver $310 $3,700 7 961Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1825 S
 Copper $430 $960 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1807 H
 Copper $130 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Pfennig 1864 B
 Copper $45 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1 Pfennig 1832 S
 Copper $80 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1808 H
 Copper $170 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
2/3 Thaler 1817 I.G.S.
 Silver $220 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
3 Pfennig 1834 G
 Copper $220 $370 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1823 S
 Copper $190 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1/12 Thaler 1830 S
 Silver $110 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1863 B
 Copper $25 $180 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
 Silver $130 - 3 254Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Thaler 1858 F
 Silver $330 $6,600 0 261Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1862 B
 Copper $20 $240 1 66Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1815 S
 Copper $75 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1864 B
 Copper $30 - 0 37Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1869 B
 Copper $25 - 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1822 S
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1866 B
 Copper $140 $360 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
3 Pfennig 1837 G
 Copper $190 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
2 Pfennig 1863 B
 Copper - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1822 S
 Copper $70 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1811 H
 Copper $150 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1 Pfennig 1831 S
 Copper $90 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Pattern 10 Thaler 1818 I.G.S.
 Gold $13,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
Pattern 5 Pfennig 1857 F
 Copper - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
5 Pfennig 1867 B
 Copper $9 $250 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
Krone 1868 B
 Gold $14,000 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1813 H
 Silver $45 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1808 H
 Copper $1,500 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
Thaler 1856 F "Mining"
 Silver $350 - 0 52Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
2 Pfennig 1841 G
 Copper $75 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
Pattern Thaler 1871 "Victory over France"
 Silver $6,500 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1825 S
 Copper $230 $300 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1/48 Thaler 1806 H
 Silver $990 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1827 S "Death of the King"
 Silver $380 - 1 409Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
1 Pfennig 1816 S
 Copper $270 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
Thaler 1859 F
 Silver $170 - 0 139Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
1/12 Thaler 1827 S
 Silver $410 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
Pattern Thaler 182 S
 Silver $4,300 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
 Gold $2,600 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
2 Pfennig 1849 F
 Copper $85 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Anthony
3 Pfennig 1831 S
 Copper $150 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1809 H
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
Thaler 1812 S.G.H.
 Silver $180 - 0 159Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, John
1 Pfennig 1855 F
 Copper $45 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
4 Pfennig 1810 H
 Copper $120 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
3 Pfennig 1808 H
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I
10 Thaler 1806 S.G.H.
 Gold $4,300 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II
2 Pfennig 1847 F
 Copper - - 0 0
