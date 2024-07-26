Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1949 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (10)
- Künker (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search