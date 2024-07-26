Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1949 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

