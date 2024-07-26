Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1949 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

