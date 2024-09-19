Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1856

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 F
Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 F
2 Thaler 1856 F
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Thaler 1856 F
Reverse Thaler 1856 F
Thaler 1856 F
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse Thaler 1856 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1856 F Mining
Thaler 1856 F Mining
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1856 F
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1856 F
1/3 Thaler 1856 F
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 F
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 F
1/6 Thaler 1856 F
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F
2 Neu Groschen 1856 F
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Neu Groschen 1856 F
Reverse Neu Groschen 1856 F
Neu Groschen 1856 F
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F
Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F
1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 21

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F
2 Pfennig 1856 F
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 F
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 F
1 Pfennig 1856 F
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 8
