Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
