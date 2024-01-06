1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

