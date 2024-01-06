Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (7)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

