Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Via - October 16, 2020
Seller Via
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

