2 Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

