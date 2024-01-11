Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32278 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 423. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Sonntag (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search