Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
