1/3 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

