Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4314 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Naumann - September 6, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1856 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

