Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
