Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
