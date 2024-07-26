2 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)