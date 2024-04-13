Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
