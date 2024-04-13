Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 987 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

