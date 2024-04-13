2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

