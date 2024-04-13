Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Pfennig 1856 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

