Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1856 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
