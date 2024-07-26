Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1856 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1856 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1856 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,175. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1856 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

