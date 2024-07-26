Thaler 1856 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,175. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

