Thaler 1856 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1856 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,175. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
