1/6 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (16) XF (7) VF (15) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (10)

Grün (2)

Höhn (5)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Solidus Numismatik (5)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)