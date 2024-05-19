Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,521)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search