Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,521)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1856 F at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1856 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search