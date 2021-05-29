Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1856 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2608 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

