Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2608 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2)