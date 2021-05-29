Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1856 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1856
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1856 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2608 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 7, 2012.
