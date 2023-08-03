Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1855 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,521)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 F at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of John Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1855 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search