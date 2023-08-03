Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1855 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,521)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1855
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1855 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
