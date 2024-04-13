4 Pfennig 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

