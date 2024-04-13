Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
4 Pfennig 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,7 - 9 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
