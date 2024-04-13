Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

4 Pfennig 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1808 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 4 Pfennig 1808 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,7 - 9 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 4 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 24, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
