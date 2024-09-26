Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1808

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse Ducat 1808 S.G.H.
Ducat 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 130 $
Sales
3 251
Obverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Mining
Reverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Mining
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Mining
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H
Reverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H
8 Pfennige 1808 H
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H
Reverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H
8 Pfennige 1808 H Gold
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1808 H
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1808 H
4 Pfennig 1808 H
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1808 H
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1808 H
3 Pfennig 1808 H
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808 H
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1808 H
1 Pfennig 1808 H
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 8

Pattern coins

Obverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Pattern
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Pattern
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H Pattern
Reverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H Pattern
8 Pfennige 1808 H Pattern
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 8
