Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1808
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1808
Golden coins
10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
3200 $
Sales
0
8
5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
2500 $
Sales
0
4
Ducat 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
3200 $
Sales
0
6
Silver coins
Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
130 $
Sales
3
251
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Mining
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
26
2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
15
1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
6
1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
35
1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H.
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
4
8 Pfennige 1808 H
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
24
8 Pfennige 1808 H
Gold
Average price
1700 $
Sales
0
5
Copper coins
4 Pfennig 1808 H
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
25
3 Pfennig 1808 H
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Pfennig 1808 H
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
8
Pattern coins
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. Pattern
Average price
7200 $
Sales
0
9
8 Pfennige 1808 H Pattern
Average price
390 $
Sales
1
8
Best offers
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
ACM Aste srl
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
