Pattern Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (1)