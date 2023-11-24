Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5671 $
Price in auction currency 5201 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8244 $
Price in auction currency 7600 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
