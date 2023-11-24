Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5671 $
Price in auction currency 5201 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
8244 $
Price in auction currency 7600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

