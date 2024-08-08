Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Ducat 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Künker (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2252 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
4046 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search