Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Ducat 1808 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Ducat 1808 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5173 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2252 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
4046 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - September 27, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

