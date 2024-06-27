Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (53) XF (101) VF (72) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (1) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (2)

Archives International Auctions (1)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (2)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (6)

Frühwald (5)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (6)

Helios (1)

Heritage (10)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (38)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (2)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (17)

Möller (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)

Negrini (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (9)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (4)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (4)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (24)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (23)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)