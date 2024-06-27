Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

