Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
