Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
