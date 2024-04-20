1 Pfennig 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5)