Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1808 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1 Pfennig 1808 H - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 - 2,3 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 with mark H. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3235 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1808 H at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 8, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 8, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

