Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3738 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 920. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 4400 CZK
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12
