Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 "Mining" with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3738 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 920. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 4400 CZK
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1808 S.G.H. "Mining" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1808 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

