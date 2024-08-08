Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4069 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2432 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
