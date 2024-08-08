Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5153 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (2)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4069 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2432 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
