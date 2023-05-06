Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 7,016 g
  • Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 117 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

