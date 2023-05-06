Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 7,016 g
- Pure silver (0,1879 oz) 5,8443 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
