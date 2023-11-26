Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.

Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 230 USD
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

