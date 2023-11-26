Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2/3 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2/3 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Darabanth (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 230 USD
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
