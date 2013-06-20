Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
8 Pfennige 1808 H. Gold (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 8 Pfennige
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (5)
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
2647 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2529 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
