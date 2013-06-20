8 Pfennige 1808 H. Gold (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4)