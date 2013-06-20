Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

8 Pfennige 1808 H. Gold (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H Gold - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H Gold - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 8 Pfennige
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
2647 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2529 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Pfennige 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

