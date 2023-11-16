Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22641 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)