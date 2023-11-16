Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22641 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Pfennige 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
