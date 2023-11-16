Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 8 Pfennige
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Pattern 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22641 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
