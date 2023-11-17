Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
8 Pfennige 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0104 oz) 0,3247 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 8 Pfennige
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Pfennige 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
