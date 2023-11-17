Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

8 Pfennige 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 8 Pfennige 1808 H - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0104 oz) 0,3247 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 8 Pfennige
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 H at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Pfennige 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

