8 Pfennige 1808 H (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 8 Pfennige 1808 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

