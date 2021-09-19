Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

