1/12 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/12 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)