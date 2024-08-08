Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5165 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
2182 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
4552 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

