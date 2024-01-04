Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,397 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1808
- Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place December 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (13)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search