Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,397 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9198 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus I (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place December 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

