1/6 Thaler 1808 S.G.H. (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1808 with mark S.G.H.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus I struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place December 24, 2015.

